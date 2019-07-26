D.L. Hughley: Devil Worshippers Are ‘Better Human Beings’ Than Trump Supporters

Hollywood actor and comedian D.L. Hughley said people who worship Satan are morally superior to voters who support President Trump, claiming that that “you could worship the devil and be a better human being” than a Trump supporter during Tuesday’s episode of The D.L. Hughley Show.

Hughley, along with his co-host Jasmine Sanders and panelist Jay Phillips, went back and forth, taking shots at Trump supporters.

“You can’t be a little pregnant and you can’t be a little Trump supporter,” D.L. Hughley said, before calling the president’s supporters the “most vacant group of people” and insisting that devil worshippers “have a higher standard than he [Trump] does.”

“Devil worshipers. You couldn’t be a pedophile, you can’t speak bad about people, you can’t take things from people– like, you could worship the devil and be a better human being than if you worshiped Donald Trump,” Hughley continued. “Like honestly, I’m not even just– look up the tenets of the church of Satan.”

“And I didn’t believe it and looked it up, ” Sanders said. “It’s true.”

Video via Media Research Center:

Per Breitbart: Hughley took his criticism of Trump backers a step further, adding that someone could visit a satanic temple and “feel safer around Beelzebub” than around Trump at one of his rallies.

“Look up the tenets of the Church of Satan — I don’t know why I know this but the Church of Satan – and then go to a Trump rally and you’ll feel safer around Beelzebub than this dude,” he continued. “I’m telling you.”

Hughley and his co-host also accused Trump of being a racist, in part, because he “appoints judges that are inclined to give black people and brown people harsher sentences.”

The panel also discussed Trump’s ongoing feud with the Democratic members of the “Squad,” and Hughley, once again, called Trump a racist. He also called his supporters antisemitic.

“He’s trying to malign all of those … the “Squad,” and he’s calling them anti-Semitic. His supporters are anti-Semitic,” Hughley declared. “He’s calling them racist. He’s racist,” he added, before repeating the false narrative that Trump praised white supremacists and neo-Nazis in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, VA in 2017.

Hughley said:

When you sit up there and watch somebody get killed at Charlottesville and you said there are good people are on both sides and you never even called that woman to pretend like you cared about her, when somebody dies who served this country and you still talk about him in death, when you say the things that you have about immigrants, when you are– when you are talking about ‘we’re going to get guns and put them on the border and all that kind of stuff,’ when people get shot down and people say all of these– when people committed acts of violence in your name and you don’t denounce them and you still support him, you are a vacant human being.

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak debunked the claims that Trump has repeatedly praised white supremacists on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight in March.

“Donald Trump was not talking about those people [when he said very fine people]. In fact, Donald Trump specifically excluded those people from the people he was talking about as ‘very fine people,‘” Pollak explained.

“This lie has been repeated over and over again on CNN and it is a lie that intends to demonstrate to us that the president thinks white supremacists and neo-Nazis are good people, and that proves he’s a racist, proves he’s responsible for the violence in New Zealand and everywhere else. That is the purpose for which this lie is used, and CNN keeps returning to it over and over again, and it’s spreading to other places,” he added.

D.L. Hughley has been calling Trump a racist for years, telling TMZ in 2017 that Trump has been “disrespectful to just about everybody, except the white supremacists who serve him.”