DJ Moby Vows He Will Flee To Canada If Trump Is Re-Elected

DJ Moby says he will leave the United States and flee to Canada if the Democrats fail to take the House after the midterms and Donald Trump is re-elected in 2020.

The Electronic music DJ and liberal activist is the latest celebrity threatening to ditch the US in protest against Trump

Last Thursday he told the audience at Los Angeles’ Palace Theater : “I have to say, like everyone, I am on regular occasion Googling, ‘How do you become an expat? How do you get Canadian citizenship? What are some other countries I consider moving to?’

“Because if the Democrats lose the midterms and Trump wins in 2020, I’m done, because they’re doing everything in their power to erode the sort of checks and balances.”

Breitbart reports: Moby was joined by a slew of rock’s most popular artists, including Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Karen O and Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and singer-songwriter Beck.

The sold-out show was organized by Swing Left, which bills itself as a progressive group using technology to connect volunteers with progressive political candidates.

Over the weekend, Moby posted a photo to Instagram posing with Grohl, Beck, and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) ahead of the event.

Moby, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, bizarrely claimed last January that current and former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agents implored him to raise awareness about alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

“They were like, ‘This is ‘The Manchurian Candidate,’ like [Vladimir Putin] has a Russian agent as the president of the United States,” Moby said in an interview with WFPK’s Kyle Meredith. “So they passed on some information to me and they said, like, ‘Look you have more of a social media following than any of us do, can you please post some of these things … sort of put it out there?’”