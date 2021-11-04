DISTURBING: New Pfizer Ad Tells Kids They Will Get ‘Superpowers’ from COVID Jab

Following the CDC giving Pfizer the green light to vaccinate children, the Big Pharma giant launched a disturbing new ad promising kids ‘superpowers’ if they get the jab.
WATCH:
