Disney’s ‘Proud Family’ Tells Kids US Was Founded on White Supremacy, Pushes Reparations

The Walt Disney Co. continues to aggressively push woke politics in its streaming entertainment for children with a new series teaching kids the US was “founded on white supremacy” and “still has not atoned” for its racism.

The Disney+ animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is pushing reparations for slavery, claiming in its latest episode titled “Juneteenth” that African Americans have “earned” reparations for their suffering and “continue to earn” reparations for every second they are submerged in systemic racism and white supremacy.

In the episode which began streaming last week, 14-year-old Maya (Keke Palmer) learns that the founder of her hometown Smithville was a slave owner and organizes a student protest around a monument to the man.

This is a scene from The Proud Family, a kids show on Disney+



Why are they showing this woke BLM propaganda to our kids? pic.twitter.com/Kxx26WhL5W — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 5, 2023

Breitbart report: Two clips from the episode have since gone viral thanks to the Twitter account @EndWokeness. In one scene, Maya’s protest provokes the riot police to show up, much to the horror of her two dads (Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto).

Later, the students stage a musical performance where they demand reparations and smear the U.S. as a racist country. The performance includes the refrain: “This country was built on slavery, which means slaves built this country.”

At one point, they chant: “And we the descendants of slaves in America have earned reparations for their suffering and continue to earn reparations every moment we spend submerged in a systemic prejudice, racism, and white supremacy that America was founded with and still has not atoned for.”

This is a scene from a Disney+ kids cartoon called The Proud Family



Blatant anti-white propaganda pic.twitter.com/3mJT7jbvEr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 5, 2023

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is a Generation Z reboot of the Disney Channel’s The Proud Family, which ran from 2001 to 2005.

Disney+ recently featured a transgender “man” who menstruates in its animated Baymax series for kids. The streamer has also cast a drag queen in the upcoming Marvel superhero series Ironheart.

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 is a complete reversal of the original 1993 movie “Hocus Pocus”. In the original, the Satan worshipping, child-eating witches are the villains, for obvious reasons. But in Hocus Pocus 2, they are celebrated as empowered women … even though they keep wanting to LURE AND EAT CHILDREN. Watch: