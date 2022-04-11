DisneyGroomer Trends on Twitter – Hollywood Elites Outraged

“Disney Groomer” began trending worldwide on Sunday after Twitter suspended journalist Jack Posobiec for calling the pedophile executives at Disney a bunch of “groomers.”

Trending at number 15, #DISNEYGROOMER received tens of thousands of tweets on Sunday evening. Posobiec broke the news after his account was reinstated by the social media giant.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

BREAKING: Disney Groomer is now trending nationwide after Twitter locked out Human Events senior editor @JackPosobiec for calling Disney groomers pic.twitter.com/QFaL2JFJxz — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 11, 2022

Thepostmillennial.com reports: Jack Posobiec was hit with a temporary Twitter lockout, the first since he reported on Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” in 2020, for sharing links to buy T-shirts and stickers emblazoned with a Disney logo reading “Boycott Groomers.”

This after Posobiec broke a story on Human Events Daily showing that Disney’s cast members, or lower level employees, were at odds with Disney’s corporate stand against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, or the “anti-grooming” bill.

“Elon Musk recently commented that corporations dictate policy on Twitter through ad dollars,” Posobiec told The Post Millennial, “so it comes as no surprise Twitter will censor you for criticizing one of the largest media companies in the world. This is clear retaliation for me leaking the internal employee forums at Disney showing many of their workers support the Florida anti-grooming bill.”

“Get it before it’s banned,” Posobiec wrote on Twitter on April 6, sharing an image of a “Boycott Groomers” T-shirt emblazoned with the Disney logo. Twitter responded that the post “violated the Twitter Rules,” and that the specific violation was for “hateful conduct.”

Twitter admin thinks it’s hateful to call for the boycotting of the Disney corporation, and to call them “groomers,” despite the entertainment giant’s support for the medical gender transition of children, their insistence on making 50 percent of their content contain LGBTQIA+ themes by 2050, and their executive push against laws that ensure parental rights in education.

“You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease,” Twitter told Posobiec.

Pedophiles, to date, are not a protected class under any state or federal laws, but perhaps pedophiles, and their supporters at Disney, are protected by Twitter’s hate speech policies.

Disney recently took a stand after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law in that state, which has been widely and intentionally misunderstood by Democrat politicians and their minions in corporate entertainment, such as Disney.

The Parental Rights in Education law is meant to protect children in grades K-3 from activist teachers seeking to indoctrinate children into believing that boys can really be girls and girls can really be boys, requiring any conversations broached by teachers on those subjects to be age-appropriate thereafter.

It was branded by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” though nothing in the bill, indicates that teachers or students are prohibited from saying “gay.” or talking about families with same-sex parents.