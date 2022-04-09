Disney Star Blows Whistle: ‘Pedophile Elites Are Sexualising & Grooming Our Children’

A former child Disney actor has blown the whistle on pedophile elites at the corporation, saying the Channel’s child stars are “heavily sexualized” by perverted executives running the corporation.

Disney star Cole Sprouse told The New York Times that the kids’ network regularly “sexualizes” child actors and traumatizes them behind the scenes.

According to Sprouse, he counts himself “lucky” that he “made it out” of the experience “unscathed.”

He says that it’s the sexualization of children in Hollywood is responsible for “child stars going nuts.”

The Times asked Sprouse: “People like to talk about former child stars in this dichotomy of either they spiral out of control or, somehow, ‘come out OK.’“

“Do you think it’s possible for anyone to actually come through that experience unscathed?”

“My brother and I used to get quite a bit of, ‘Oh, you made it out! Oh, you’re unscathed!’ No.” Sprouse responded.

“The young women on the channel we were on [Disney Channel] were so heavily sexualized from such an earlier age than my brother and I that there’s absolutely no way that we could compare our experiences.“

“And every single person going through that trauma has a unique experience.”

“When we talk about child stars going nuts, what we’re not actually talking about is how fame is a trauma,” he added.

“So I’m violently defensive against people who mock some of the young women who were on the channel when I was younger because I don’t feel like it adequately comprehends the humanity of that experience and what it takes to recover.”

“And, to be quite honest, as I have now gone through a second big round of this fame game as an adult, I’ve noticed the same psychological effects that fame yields upon a group of young adults as I did when I was a child,” he continued.

“I just think people have an easier time hiding it when they’re older.”

Dailywire.com reports: Sprouse and his twin brother Dylan landed big roles when they were just children, starring in the comedy “Big Daddy” and then scoring starring roles in Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” when they were just 12 years old.

The duo “burned out” in the acting world by the time they were 18, the report said. After Sprouse graduated from New York University, he gave TV one more go and landed a spot on popular show “Riverdale.”

“I started acting when I was so young that I hadn’t actually attempted, as an adult, to think about if I really enjoyed performance,” Sprouse recently explained. “When I returned, I reminded myself that I do very much love the art of acting. But I still have a very complicated relationship to celebrity culture.”