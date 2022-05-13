Disney couple arrested for running massive pedophile ring

A Disney couple has been found guilty of running a pedophile ring involving the rape and abuse of dozens of young children.
Disney actress Zara Phythian was found guilty of grooming and raping multiple children with her husband Victor Marke.
Phythian, who appeared in Doctor Strange alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, was found guilty of 14 sexual offenses at Nottingham Crown Court. Marke was found guilty of 18 charges.
According to prosecutors, the pedophile pair had engaged in numerous “threesomes” with young children.
Foxnews.com reports: “I knew it was wrong, but I just didn’t know how to get out of the situation or say anything,” the victim said in court, according to the BBC.
The actress’ husband Marke was also found guilty on four counts of indecent assault against a different woman. The charges stemmed from incidents occurring between 2002 and 2003.
According to the woman, Marke began sexually abusing her at the age of 16, the Nottingham Post reported.
“I want to thank the two victims who have showed great courage in coming forward and talking about their ordeal,” senior investigating officer Parminder Dhillon said, according to the Nottingham Post. “Although no punishment handed down by a court can undo the lifelong damage caused to them, I do hope they take some degree of comfort from the knowledge that justice has now been done.”
“I hope this case serves as a reminder to others – that we treat all allegations of sexual abuse with the utmost seriousness and that, even in cases where offenses occurred many years ago, we will thoroughly investigate and we will do everything in our power to bring perpetrators to justice.”