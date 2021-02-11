Disney Caves to Democrat Mob and Fires Trump Supporter Gina Carano

Disney fired Trump-supporting actress Gina Carano on Wednesday from the Mandalorian after Democrat activists complained about “unacceptable” social media posts by the star.

BREAKING: Lucasfilm fires Gina Carano from The Mandalorian after “abhorrent and unacceptable” social media posts. https://t.co/jlv1F3bxq1 pic.twitter.com/TD7fRJIQTU — IGN (@IGN) February 11, 2021

According to Disney-owned Lucasfilm, Carano will never be hired by the company again.

Here’s the statement Disney/Lucasfilm released:

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Therightscoop.com reports: According to Variety, here are the ‘offending’ posts:

Carano shared several offensive posts on her Instagram stories Tuesday night, including one that likened contemporary political differences to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany. “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano wrote Instagram. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.” The post originated on a different Instagram account. Another photo on Carano’s story featured a person with several cloth masks covering their entire face and head. The caption said “Meanwhile in California.” Both posts were removed from Carano’s Instagram story Wednesday afternoon. Other posts, including a quote saying “Expecting everyone you encounter to agree with every belief or view you hold is fucking wild” and one saying “Jeff Epstein didn’t kill himself,” remained. Many people on Twitter began using the hashtag #FireGinaCarano, tagging accounts for Disney, Disney Plus, “Star Wars” and Lucasfilm and requesting that Carano be dropped from “The Mandalorian.”

What a joke. There is nothing at all wrong with her posts! In fact she makes a great point about hating someone for their political views!

But you see why Lucasfilm fired her right? “Many people on Twitter began using the hashtag #FireGinaCarano…” Lucasfilm caved to the woke mob on Twitter and Carano has to pay with her job. It’s absolutely ridiculous and completely unfair.