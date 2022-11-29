Disney Caught Forcing Kids To Carry “We Love You Satan” Holiday Message

Disney has been caught yet again promoting Satanism to children just days after the company suffered backlash over its pro-pedophilia ideology.

The promotion of Satan appears in a new series called the “Santa Clauses,” a series on Disney+ that reboots the earlier “Santa Clause” feature films by Tim Allen.

According to reports, “Defenders of the series claim the scene where children are holding the letters which spell out ‘We Love You Satan’ is supposed to say ‘We Love You Santa’ and is just one of the many comedic scenes in the movies but parents aren’t laughing.”

New Disney show for kids and “We love you satan”. They don’t hide they agenda anymore. pic.twitter.com/i3wDPTnYVO — max123 (@max123_eth) November 28, 2022

Wnd.com reports: The company on social media was accused of promoting its agenda: “They don’t hide the[ir] agenda anymore.”

The report noted that Disney’s direct-to-consumer division has reported some $1.5 billion in losses during a recent quarter.

One of the changes the company has made is to replace CEO Bob Chapek with former CEO Bob Iger.

The Gateway Pundit said, “Many parents canceled their Disney+ subscription after Disney went on a ‘woke’ brigade and even reportedly offered financial help to its employees’ children who wanted gender reassignment surgery.”

It questioned whether, “creating series which indoctrinate children to love satan is helping the company sell subscriptions.”