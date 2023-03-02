Disgusting Drag Queen Event That Targets Babies Prompts Outrage

A London cabaret company which caters to babies is sparking backlash after disturbing video clips from their supposedly child-friendly events started circulating on social media.

Disturbing footage shows men dressed in drag outfits performing lewd and suggestive acts during a drag event catered specifically to infants.

The “age appropriate” drag event features men gyrating and hanging from the ceiling surrounded by a crowd of clueless parents and their babies.

British broadcaster Dominique Samuels has released video she was sent from the controversial ‘performance’ organized by the cabaret company Caba Baba Rave, who say their events are directed at parents with infants up to 2 years old.

For reference, this is one of the screen recordings I was sent from this organisation called Caba Baba Rave, that targets BABIES.



Absolutely abhorrent. pic.twitter.com/Fn8Tv9NJGx — Dominique Samuels (@Dominiquetaegon) March 1, 2023

InfoWars reports: The video shows an adult man in leather stiletto boots performing on an aerial silk ribbon, and a man wearing a black thong and stripper heels balancing upside-down on a chair, exposing his bulge, while children and their parents sit on the floor looking on.

The “Magical Storytelling” event held at the Honor Oak Pub in Lewisham last week drew protests that resulted in several arrests.

The video has garnered over 1 million views since it was uploaded.

Caba Baba Rave’s website claims the company “provides show-stopping cabaret interspersed with captivating baby sensory moments.”

“We wanted to create the type of event we ourselves as Mums would want to go to. There’s only so many times you can listen to the f**king Wheels on the Bus,” said performers Lizzie and Gemma. “We wanted to give parents the experience of a ‘big London night out’.. cabaret, drinks and dancing.. but one you can bring your baby to and still be home for bedtime.”

The Honor Oak Pub put out a statement insisting the thong-clad drag event was “age appropriate.”

“It has come to our attention that there may be some misunderstanding about the event.

“We wanted to reassure you all that our popular Magical Storytelling event will be age appropriate and it isn’t anything different to what families will see and experience together in a theatre.

“This event is an opportunity for families and friends to come together and listen to a reading of a storybook and have fun.

“The most important thing for us is that everyone is safe and happy when they are here.“

These type of events have also been springing up in America, prompting at least 15 states to consider legislation to bar children from attending adult-themed drag events.