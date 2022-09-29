‘Disgusting, Cynical’: New Italian PM Slams Macron’s WEF Policies For Driving Migrant Crisis

Newly elected Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has told the world what she really thinks of French President Emmanuel Macron, slamming the WEF Young Global Leader for his neo-colonialist policies in Africa and his key role in causing the migrant crisis that is blighting Europe.

Speaking at the “ATREJU18” conference, an annual event organized by the Italian right, Meloni accused French President Emmanuel Macron of impoverishing African states and creating the conditions for immigration flows towards Italy.

Her statement came in response to Macron’s accusations against Italy on June 13, 2018 in which Macron criticized Italy for refusing to open its borders to a ship carrying hundreds of illegal immigrants coming across the Mediterranean. Macron described Italy as as “shameful and irresponsible.”

The new Italian Prime Minister, Georgia Meloni, telling the world what she really thinks of French President Macron.



The next EU meeting will be interesting.



🔈



pic.twitter.com/GKbcxjvu6s — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 28, 2022

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni vowed to destroy the New World Order in a rousing victory speech on Sunday that has terrified EU, WEF and Nato globalists.

Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party won the general elections on September 25, leading a conservative coalition alliance that will likely form the most conservative government in the country since World War II.

And after she won during her victory speech she terrified the globalists in the EU and the U.S. Here are some highlights from her speech:

“Our worldview is the exact opposite of what they would like to force on us…

“Our main enemy today is the globalist drift of those who view identity and all its forms to be an evil to overcome. And constantly ask to shift real power away from the people to supernational entities headed by supposedly enlightened elites.

“Let us be clear in our mind, because we did not fight against and defeat communism in order to replace it with a new international regime, but to permit independent nation states once again to defend the freedom, identity and sovereignty of their peoples…

“As a serious alternative to the bureaucratic super state … and although that someone in Brussels or Frankfurt, Davos or the City of London, lacks democratic legitimacy, everyday it commissions the economic choices and political decisions of those who have invested in that legitimacy by their popular vote.

“It means that whether the false democrats like it or not, national conservatives in every latitude are actually the only real Democrats. Because it is only by defending the nation states, that we defend the political sovereignty that belongs to the citizens of that state…“

Video below: