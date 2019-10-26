Disgraced FBI Agent Andrew McCabe Suddenly Drops Case Against DOJ

October 26, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Fired FBI agent Andrew McCabe suddenly drops wrongful termination case against DOJ

Fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe suddenly dropped his wrongful termination case against the DOJ on Friday.

McCabe was fired in March 2018.

This comes just a few days after Attorney General Bill Barr announced that the John Durham probe is now a criminal investigation, as originally reported by The Gateway Pundit.

