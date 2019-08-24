Disgraced Ex-FBI Director Andrew McCabe Hired By CNN

It seems that crime does pay…. CNN announced on Friday that it had hired the controversial ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as a contributor.

The decision was quickly slammed by critics as a “disservice” to viewers and yet another example of how the “Fake News Network” has been colluding with Deep State elements.

President Trump called CNN’S decision “disgraceful.”

RT reports: What does one get for leaking to the media, lying to federal investigators about it, and allegedly participating in a plot to derail an American election? If you answered jail time, too bad. The correct answer is a job at CNN.

That is at least the case for Andrew McCabe, the former acting FBI director and one of the people deeply involved in the ‘Trump-Russia’ investigation before it was taken over by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. CNN announced on Friday it was hiring McCabe as a contributor.

Just a day earlier, however, the network was in full meltdown over former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders getting hired by Fox News, and her predecessor Sean Spicer appearing on Dancing With the Stars – arguing that both were liars who did not deserve gainful employment.

Go ahead, Brian. I believe you were saying something hilarious… pic.twitter.com/VTFsHVVil5 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 23, 2019

Yet they have no problem with McCabe, who was fired from the FBI in March 2018 – just days before he could claim a $60,000 annual federal pension – because an internal report found that he “made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor – including under oath – on multiple occasions.”

“Lacking candor” is the federal government euphemism for lying.

McCabe going to CNN is “truly a match made in FakeNews heaven,” declared Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, adding that CNN has long stopped being a news organization. “They’re now a fully integrated anti-Trump propaganda network and they don’t even try hiding it anymore.”