Disabled Man Pulled From Wheelchair and Beaten During Portland Riots

A disabled man who disagreed with the rioters destroying America was violently pulled from his wheelchair and beaten by thugs in Portland over the weekend.

The man can be seen in another video criticizing the rioters, shouting “What’s wrong with you? I didn’t kill anyone!…I had to wake up to fire in the streets, to people smashing windows, to being just a bunch of assholes, how is this gonna help anything? Look at that, she spit on me, all because I had the balls to tell her I didn’t want people lighting fires in the street.”

Shortly afterwards, a group of angry protestors confronted the man, with one person telling him to “Shut the fuck up and promote, or shut the fuck up” while another one tried to dismiss wheelchair guy talking about his sister being raped.

WATCH (from the 11:42 mark):

Shortly after, things took an even darker turn. The man was dumped out of his wheelchair and violently assaulted by the “peaceful protestors”.

Just as he starts to raise his arm toward the window, another protestor comes along and drags his wheelchair away, causing the disabled man to fall over just as another protestor begins throwing punches at him.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Then the guy who dumped him out of the wheelchair jumps in to fend off the guy throwing punches. THEN yet another protester jumps into the fray and starts kicking the disabled guy.

THEN yet more punches are thrown by other protesters, and it becomes hard to tell just who is on whose side.

The video of the altercation was captured by ovalle.pdx_photo on Instagram:

Andy Ngo also posted the video on his twitter feed: