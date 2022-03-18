Did WHO Chief Admit That Some Countries Are Giving Boosters To ‘Kill Children’?

Is this another example of the “experts” finally catching up with the “conspiracy theorists “or was it just a freudian slip by the WHO chief?

In the following video clip Director General of the World health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, calims that some countries are administering covid boosters to “kill children”.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Of course, as some have already pointed out, this may have simply been a slip of the tongue on the WHO chiefs part…….even though he made no attempt to correct his ‘error’

A spokesperson for the WHO told the BBC: “He repeated the same syllable, with it coming out ‘cil-children.’ Any other interpretation of this is 100% incorrect.”

Here's the clip.



A @WHO spokesperson says @DrTedros “got stuck on the first syllable ‘chil’ and it came out sounding like ‘cil/kil'".



“He repeated the same syllable, with it coming out ‘cil-children’. Any other interpretation of this is 100% incorrect.”pic.twitter.com/NTfSzg3RuS — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) December 22, 2021

Fact checkers say that the video is missing context and point to a transcript of the speech.

“To check the context in which the alleged comment in viral video was made, Newschecker checked the WHO website for the transcript of the speech and found the mentioned part at 26:44.

The transcript reads “It’s not because they are not boosted. That’s the reality. So, I think they should focus on something that should be focused on, that’s the issue. We had a meeting today and in the last few days. There is new evidence emerging now of its benefits, especially with elderly groups, senior citizens, especially above 65 and above 60. So, if it’s going to be used, it’s better to focus on those groups who have the risk of severe disease and death, rather than, as we see, some countries are using to give boosters to children, which is not right.”

It is at the last sentence of the provided transcript, that the WHO chief is heard saying ‘kill children’, but the transcript does not have the word kill in it.”

.