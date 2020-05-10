Did The Simpsons Predict 2020?

It looks like the Simpsons writers have done it again when it comes to predicting the future.

As well as apparently predicting the coronavirus pandemic, it appears that the show saw the murder hornets coming too….or at least killer bee’s!

A Tuesday tweet featuring a clip of a 1993 episode of the show with the caption, ‘Sh** the simpsons really did predict 2020’ was retweeted by show writer Bill Oakley who had to admit ‘Ok fine, I guess we did’

RT reports: Like an animated Nostradamus for the noughties, the animated TV show has a number of oddly accurate predictions already on the books over the course of its 30 years on air.

It apparently foresaw Disney buying Fox nearly 20 years ago, the invention of smart watches, the US winning an Olympic medal in curling and, of course, also predicted that Donald Trump would one day become president of the US. But its latest apparent peek into the future is so close to reality, even one of the show’s writers, Bill Oakley, had to hold his hands up and admit, “OK fine I guess we did.”

ok fine i guess we did https://t.co/Nf4suyC8A3 — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) May 6, 2020

Oakley’s admission was made in regard to a clip from 1993’s “Marge in Chains” (season 4, episode 21), in which a mysterious virus from Asia dubbed the Osaka Flu strikes the town of Springfield.

In the episode, a sick Japanese factory worker sneezes into boxes containing the new must-have gadget ordered by numerous Springfield residents, including everyone from Homer Simpson to the local school headmaster, Principal Skinner.

As tetchy residents become more and more panicked, demanding a cure, even if it’s just a placebo, in their wrath they knock over a truck in the hopes of finding a cure. Instead, however, they inadvertently unleash a vast swarm of “killer bees.”

Shit the simpsons really did predict 2020 pic.twitter.com/dadM5jvLrB — Eddie D’ohgrou (@didgeridougrou) May 6, 2020

While not quite the Asian giant hornet aka ‘the murder hornets’ that have recently been invaded Washington state in the US, it’s still close enough to raise a few eyebrows online, with one clip shared on Twitter generating over 5.7 million views since it was posted.

Awestruck commenters shared some gallows humor about what a cartoon predicting the current state of the world says about reality and life imitating art.