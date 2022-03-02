Did Pittsburgh News Just Expose Biden As a Child Molester? Greatest Live TV Moment Ever

“Creepy Joe Biden” has been widely pilloried on both sides of the aisle regarding his insatiable appetite for getting up close and personal with very young girls.

Ol’ Creepy’s reputation makes this segment aired by a Pittsburgh live TV news broadcast even better.



WATCH:

The clip quickly went viral on the internet, with the YouTube video racking up hundreds of thousands of views within hours. Twitter users reacted appropriately:

“This is one of the greatest live TV moments of all time,” Jewish Patriot noted.

“OMG … Funniest shit I’ve ever seen on Twitter,” Internet pundit Catturd reacted.

“Omfg! It’s like they had a Freudian slip!” GeorgeEThoughts said.

If only the news station had done it on purpose, we could be getting closer to getting the full truth about Joe Biden out to more Americans.

In 2016 the Washington Post dubbed the former Vice President “Creepy Uncle Joe” and declared that he “needs to cut it out.” Despite promising to “listen carefully” to women who say he touched them inappropriately, it seems Biden is unable to control himself around children of a certain age.

Biden was confronted at a book signing last year by a father who accused the former Vice President of being a child molester.

A man in the second row sitting behind U.S. Rep. Mike Castle and Biden’s sister Valerie stood up and asked “What about the girls you molested on C-SPAN at the Senate swearing-in?”

As the crowd erputed in boos, the man interjected “no no no no no, he did it… no no, let him answer.”

The man was then escorted out by security as the audience jeered. A few moments later, Biden quieted the crowd and responded “This is not Trump world,” which drew applause.

Biden’s struggling presidential campaign has been plagued by sexual assault allegations and a disturbing trove of video evidence of his “uncomfortable” behavior around young females.

future,” seven adult women have come forward to accuse the Democratic 2020 presidential candidate.

Vail Kohnert-Yount, Sofie Karasek and Ally Coll all told the Washington Post that Biden had touched them inappropriately and in a way that made them feel uncomfortable.

Kohnert-Yount alleges he pressed his forehead against hers, telling her she was a “pretty girl.” Karasek claims he did the same thing to her when she confided in him that a friend had taken her own life when the two met after the 2016 Oscars.

Meanwhile, former Democratic aide Coll alleges he complimented her smile while squeezing her shoulders “for a beat too long.”

Speaking to “Fox News @ Night” on Wednesday, writer DJ Hill alleges Biden slid his hand down her shoulder at a 2012 fundraiser, a move which made her feel “very uncomfortable.”

Prior to these recent accusations, Biden faced allegations of impropriety by a former Nevada lawmaker and a Connecticut woman who claims he put his hand around her neck and pulled her in to rub noses with her. Opinion is divided on what to make of the spate of allegations.