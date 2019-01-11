Dianne Feinstein Promises Nationwide ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban

Senator Dianne Feinstein has unveiled plans to impose a nationwide assault weapons ban in order to further erode the Second Amendment.

The Assault Weapons Ban of 2019 bill is cosponsored by an array of anti-Trump Democrats, including Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) to name just a few.

Infowars.com reports: A statement from Feinstein claimed Americans “are asking Congress to reinstate the federal ban on military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

Americans across the nation are asking Congress to reinstate the federal ban on military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. If we’re going to put a stop to mass shootings and protect our children, we need to get these weapons of war off our streets. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 9, 2019

A press release from Feinstein’s office lists several items anti-gun dems want to see banned, including 205 “military-style assault weapons,” “assault weapons” which accept detachable ammunition magazines and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammo.

Introducing the bill, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) claimed, “Military-style assault rifles are the weapons of choice for mass murderers.”

“There’s just no reason why these guns, which were designed to kill as many people as quickly as possible, are sold to the public,” said Murphy.

Stats published by the Rockefeller Institute of Government, however, show handguns are more commonly used in crimes than AR-15 rifles, which Democrats typically refer to as “assault weapons.”

“The Rockefeller Institute looked at 50-year time frame–1966 to 2016–and found that mass shooters preferred handguns to rifles of any kind by a nearly 3 to 1 margin,” writes Breitbart’s AWR Hawkins.