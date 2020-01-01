Diane Abbott’s Son Faces Prison for Violently Assaulting Police and NHS Staff

The son of Labour MP Diane Abbott appeared in court earlier this week over a string of violent attacks on NHS staff and police officers.

James Abbott-Thompson, 28, faces 11 charges including nine assaults.

Thesun.co.uk reports: Thames magistrates’ court was told most were allegedly committed while he was being treated for mental health issues.

He had been arrested after being released from Homerton Hospital in East London on December 23, the court heard.

George Gross, defending, told the court: “The defendant proposes to indicate not guilty pleas.”

Abbott-Thompson, from Hackney, was bailed to appear at Wood Green crown court.

He must wear an electronic tag and obey a curfew.