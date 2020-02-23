DHS Whistleblower, Who Said Obama Admin Let Islamic Terrorists Kill Americans, Found Dead

Department of Homeland Security whistleblower Philip Haney, who spoke out against his own agency and claimed the Obama administration could have stopped many terrorist attacks, has been found dead with a gunshot wound in California.

No arrests have been made by authorities and a motive has not been made clear, however multiple friends of Haney’s claim he was murdered.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to reports of a man lying on the ground with a gunshot injury near Highway 124 and Highway 16 in Plymouth, California.

Red State and Heavy report that Haney, 66, had been missing since Wednesday, and that the gunshot wound was found in his chest.

‘Upon their arrival, they located and identified 66-year-old Philip Haney, who was deceased and appeared to have suffered a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound,‘ said authorities, according to the Washington Examiner.

‘A firearm was located next to Haney and his vehicle. This investigation is active and ongoing. No further details will be released at this time.’

Haney was the author of a book titled “See Something, Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government’s Submission to Jihad” and was a founding member of DHS.

In a 2016 interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, he explained that on two occasions, his carefully prepared files on Islamic extremists in the US had been “purged.” He said that, if the Obama Administration had maintained this database, several Islamic terror attacks, including the December 2015 Orlando, FL nightclub massacre and the June 2016 San Bernardino, CA mass shooting could have been prevented.

Hannity said, “You did your job and other people did their jobs and in comes the Obama administration and they wipe out all the work that could have potentially saved the lives of Americans. Is that a fair statement?”

Haney agreed that the Obama administration’s actions allowed Islamic terror to thrive in the United States. He said: “Yes, it’s a fair statement.”

Sara Cater, a respected investigative journalist and Fox News contributor who was also a personal friend of Haney, is the most prominent of his friends to go on the record claiming he was murdered.

‘Somebody I deeply respected and considered a friend Phil Haney – a DHS whistleblower during the Obama Admin was apparently killed yesterday in Southern California. Pray for his family and pray they find the person who murdered him,’ she wrote on Twitter.

Although Haney had retired, he remained active professionally. Friends told Law Enforcement Today that Haney was planning to go back on the road in advance of the election. He’d said he would be doubling down on efforts to “protect Americans from progressives, leftists and socialists.”

Friends also doubt that he had taken his own life. He’d never seemed happier they told LET and was engaged to be married later this year.

DailyMail report: In regards to a thwarted terror attack on a Christmas Day flight to Detroit, Michigan, Haney recalled how Obama cast blame on DHS for not identifying the threat

‘President Obama threw the intelligence community under the bus for its failure to ‘connect the dots.’ He said, ‘this was not a failure to collect intelligence, it was a failure to integrate and understand the intelligence that we already had.’

He also called out the administration for prioritizing ‘political correctness‘ over safety.

‘I can no longer be silent about the dangerous state of America’s counter-terror strategy, our leaders’ willingness to compromise the security of citizens for the ideological rigidity of political correctness—and, consequently, our vulnerability to devastating, mass-casualty attack.‘

Haney said the devastating 2016 Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting and 2015 San Bernardino terror attack could have been prevented if DHS took the right precautions.

In a 2015 interview with Fox News, Haney said his and other DHS employees efforts were stalled after they were accused of unfairly targeting Muslims.

If not halted, he said, they could have prevented the San Bernardino attack orchestrated by Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik that killed 14 people.

The couple could have ‘very plausibly‘ been flagged to the security services over their connections to Deobandi Movement, and its sub-groups al-Huda and Tablighi Jamaat, Haney said.

‘Either Syed would have been put on the no-fly list because of his association with that mosque, and or the K-1 visa that his wife was given may have been denied because of his affiliation with a known organization,‘ he said.

During that same year, Haney released his first book, “See Something Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government’s Submission to Jihad” about his experiences in DHS.

He told the Washington Examiner through text that he planned on writing a sequel.

‘The National Security Meltdown sequel will pick up right where SSSN left off,’ he wrote.

‘My intention is to have it ready by early-to mid-Spring of 2020 (just before the political sound wave hits), then ride that wave all the way to the Nov. elections.‘

Haney became a founding member of the Department of Homeland Security in 2002 as a Customs & Border Protection agricultural officer.

He would go on to serve as an armed CBP officer before being promoted to its Advanced Targeting Team.

Haney specialized in Islamic theology and the strategies used by the global Islamic movement.