DHS to Target Americans Who Believe Election Was Stolen or Who Oppose Dr Fauci

Joe Biden’s DHS has announced plans to target Americans who question the integrity of the recent presidential election and who oppose Dr. Anthony Fauci.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas released the new rules on “extremism” last week, which includes guidelines on how to handle Americans who question the 2020 election and anyone who questions Biden’s talking points on COVID and its treatments, including the mandates:

A March 2021 unclassified threat assessment prepared by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Department of Justice, and DHS, noted that domestic violent extremists “who are motivated by a range of ideologies and galvanized by recent political and societal events in the United States pose an elevated threat to the Homeland in 2021.”3 The assessment pointed to newer “sociopolitical developments such as narratives of fraud in the recent general election, the emboldening impact of the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol, conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and conspiracy theories promoting violence” that “will almost certainly spur some [domestic violent extremists] [sic] to try to engage in violence this year.”4

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Over half of the US population question the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Another half of the public questions the ever-changing COVID talking points coming from the medical elites including Dr. Fauci who lied under oath about his funding of gain of function research in Chinese labs.

If you mention this you may end up on their list.

These are really bad people.

Click here for a copy of the new DHS guidelines.