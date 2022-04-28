DHS Sets Up ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ To Fight ‘Misinformation’

In an effort to combat “misinformation” online, the Department of Homeland Security is setting up a Disinformation Governance Board.
The ‘disinformation’ board will be headed-up by Nina Jankowicz, a woke so-called ‘disinformation expert’ who is against free speech and tried to pour cold water on the Hunter laptop scandal.
Jankowicz has already said that she ‘shudders to think about’ Elon Musk taking over Twitter
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas discussed the new dystopian-sounding board during a congressional hearing on Wednesday. He argued it would help reduce domestic threats to the United States.
Brietbart reports: The team will focus on irregular migration and Russia, according to a report from Politico’s Daniel Lippman.
Nina Jankowicz, a fellow for the Wilson Center, confirmed reports that she would direct the board, sharing her official government portrait on her social media profile.
“Cat’s out of the bag: here’s what I’ve been up to the past two months,” she wrote.
She claimed the new board was created to “maintain the Department’s commitment to protecting free speech, privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties.”
Conservatives immediately called out Jankowicz’s role in downplaying information from Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020, asserting it was likely “a Russian influence op.”
Jankowicz has long been an advocate for social media censorship and regulation.
In October 2020, Jankowicz testified to the House Select Committee on Intelligence on the dangers of misinformation and conspiracy theories and how to stop it online.
“Disinformation is a threat to democracy,” she warned and criticized the government and social media platforms who have “all but abdicated their responsibility” to address ”domestic disinformation.”
During her testimony, Jankowicz recommended that Congress start spending more taxpayer dollars to fund a “robust public media” and work on a global effort to combat disinformation.
