DHS Issues Terror Alert Over Trump Supporters Who ‘Undermine Trust’ in Biden Regime

Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security has issued an urgent “terrorism alert” warning that conservatives who “undermine trust” in the Biden regime are a threat to a national security.

“The United States remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors,” DHS warned in a bulletin on Monday.

The US is in a “heightened threat landscape” due to “the proliferation of false or misleading narratives [by Trump supporters], which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions,” DHS breathlessly stated.

Informationliberation.com reports: Mayorkas has issued five of these bulletins since taking office and all of them revolved around blood libeling their political opposition as “white extremists” — which Mayorkas says is the number one threat to America.

It’s clear as day these bulletins are pure political propaganda to demonize all white people as “domestic terrorists” ready to carry out terrorist attacks at any moment and justify using terrorism laws against them as part of the new Domestic War on Terror.

Merrick Garland over at the DOJ just recently hit Stewart Rhodes with fraudulent sedition charges to prop up this same fake narrative.

Huge amounts of DHS, FBI and DOJ resources are being poured into countering this phony “white extremist” threat even though the rate of so-called “white extremist” attacks is the lowest it has ever been, according to the ADL’s own inflated numbers.

There hasn’t been a single “white extremist” terror attack in over two and a half years (and no, the Capitol protest where only Trump supporters were killed by police does not count).

If Mayorkas, Garland and Chris Wray spent just half the resources they’re spending on hyping (and manufacturing) the fake threat of “white extremism” on fighting inner city crime our major cities wouldn’t be in the middle of a record crime wave.

Instead, they’re going after local police for supposed “racial bias” and treating parents protesting against anti-white critical race theory at local school board meetings as terrorists.

Release Date: February 7, 2022 WASHINGTON – Today, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding the continued heightened threat environment across the United States. This is the fifth NTAS Bulletin issued by the Department of Homeland Security since January 2021 and it replaces the current Bulletin that was set to expire tomorrow. “DHS remains committed to proactively sharing timely information and intelligence about the evolving threat environment with the American public,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. […] The United States remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors. These threat actors seek to exacerbate societal friction to sow discord and undermine public trust in government institutions to encourage unrest, which could potentially inspire acts of violence. Mass casualty attacks and other acts of targeted violence conducted by lone offenders and small groups acting in furtherance of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances pose an ongoing threat to the nation. While the conditions underlying the heightened threat landscape have not significantly changed over the last year, the convergence of the following factors has increased the volatility, unpredictability, and complexity of the threat environment: (1) the proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions; (2) continued calls for violence directed at U.S. critical infrastructure; soft targets and mass gatherings; faith-based institutions, such as churches, synagogues, and mosques; institutions of higher education; racial and religious minorities; government facilities and personnel, including law enforcement and the military; the media; and perceived ideological opponents; and (3) calls by foreign terrorist organizations for attacks on the United States based on recent events.

The State Department under Antony Blinken put out a similar piece of propaganda earlier this month insisting it’s Russian “disinformation” that the West is in a state of decay.

Back in August, Mayorkas issued another terror bulletin claiming Americans who are opposed to covid lockdown measures or want election integrity are potential terrorists.

Their shameless attempt to criminalize their political opposition as domestic terrorists couldn’t be any more transparent!