DHS Chief Says Covid Pandemic Is To Blame For Denying Reporters Access To Border Facilities

Journalists and refugee advocates have demanded an increase in transparency around the child migrant facilities near the southern border.

They have been requesting photos and demanding access to the overcrowded border processing facilities holding the unaccompanied migrant children….and they have been denied.

Rep.Linda Sanchez on Thursday said she didn’t think journalists should be granted access, saying: “I don’t necessarily think that it’s appropriate for journalists to be inside centers that are not permanent places for children”

But on Sunday Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas blamed the coronavirus pandemic for denying the reporters access.

During ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Anchor Martha Raddatz asked the DHS chief, “Mr. Secretary, “I want to stop you there, and I want to know, if you’ve got this great plan, why will you not let the media in? I understand privacy concerns, but will you let them in today or this week?”

Mayorkas replied, “Let me be clear, we’re in the midst of a pandemic. We’re talking about a crowded border patrol station on operations. At the same time, and let me assure you that we are working on a plan to provide access so that people can see what is going on in a border patrol station. I would encourage people to also see a Department of Health and Human Services facility where the children are sheltered, and where they belong, and where we are moving them too.”

He also blamed former President Donald Trump for the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.