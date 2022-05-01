DHS Chief Refuses To Say If ‘Disinfo’ Board Will Examine Hunter Biden Laptop Claims

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has refused to answer if President Bidens newly formed DHS “disinformation governance” board will examine claims regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop ‘from hell’.

Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan questioned Mayorkas on Thursday as he was appearing before the Judiciary Committee for an Oversight of the Department of Homeland Security hearing.

The head of a the new ‘ministry of truth’ has repeatedly cast doubt on a since-vindicated story regarding the content of Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 election.

Yahoo news reports: Nina Jankowicz, a Wilson Center fellow, will be the executive director of the DHS’s planned Disinformation Governance Board, Politico Playbook revealed on Wednesday. Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed in congressional testimony earlier on Wednesday that the agency is creating the board to target disinformation in minority communities, Fox News noted.

Jankowicz has previously appeared to suggest that the Hunter Biden email story was part of a disinformation campaign. An Associated Press article released one day after the Post‘s report stated that “disinformation experts say there are multiple red flags that raise doubts about [the emails’] authenticity, including questions about whether the laptop actually belongs to Hunter Biden, said Nina Jankowicz…”

“We should view it as a Trump campaign product,” Jankowicz told the AP regarding the Post report.

In tweets later in October 2020, Jankowicz wrote that “the emails don’t need to be altered to be part of an influence campaign. Voters deserve that context, not a fairly tale about a laptop repair shop,” and shared a Time report that she wrote cast “yet more doubt on the provenance of the NY Post’s Hunter Biden story.”