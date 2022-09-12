DHS Chief: ‘People Who Believe in Conspiracies Are America’s No.1 Enemy’

Biden’s DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday declared that people who believe in conspiracy theories are “America’s number 1 enemy.”

On the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Mayorkas told MSNBC that the “threat landscape has evolved” in the 21 years since 9/11 and the new threat the US faces is not foreign terrorists but Americans “radicalized” by an “ideology of hate,” “anti-government sentiment” and “false narratives propagated on online platforms.”

Informationliberation.com reports: From The Hill, “DHS secretary: ‘Threat landscape has evolved considerably’ since 9/11”:

“Back when 9/11 occurred, in those years we were very focused on the foreign terrorist, the individual who sought to do a severe harm to enter the United States and and do us harm,” Mayorkas continued, speaking at the site of the World Trade Center. But now, Mayorkas said officials are becoming “more and more” concerned about U.S. residents radicalized by foreign terrorist ideologies. “We are seeing an emerging threat, of course, over the last several years of the domestic violent extremist,” Mayorkas said. “The individual here in the United States radicalized to violence by a foreign terrorist ideology, but also an ideology of hate, anti-government sentiment, false narratives propagated on online platforms, even personal grievances.”

Mayorkas said last year that white extremists are the greatest threat to America and put out terror alerts painting opponents of covid lockdowns and people who don’t trust the Biden regime as potential domestic terrorists.

On Sunday, Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) echoed Mayorkas’ comments by suggesting “election deniers” who “attacked” the Capitol on January 6th are a greater threat to “our democracy” than foreign terrorists.