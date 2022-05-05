DHS Chief Claims He Was ‘Not Aware’ Of ‘Disinformation Czar’s’ Background

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has denied knowing that his pick for “disinformation czar” had uploaded “precocious” TikTok videos before her appointment.

He also denied knowing that Jankowicz had dismissed Hunter Biden’s laptop as Russian disinformation, nor that she had vouched for the now-discredited Steele dossier.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

During a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) asked Mayorkas: “When the department picked her, did they know that she said that Mr. Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation?”

“I was not aware of that. We do not discuss the internal hiring process. Ultimately as the secretary, I’m responsible for the decisions of the Department of Homeland Security,” he replied.

Sen. John Kennedy also pressed Mayorkas on whether the DHS was aware of Jankowicz’s social media presence.

“When the department picked her, was the department aware of her TikTok video?” he asked before adding that “They’re really quite precocious”

Mayorkas answered that he was “not aware of those videos”

KENNEDY: "When the department picked [Nina Jankowicz], was the department aware of her Tik Tok videos? They're really quite precocious."



MAYORKAS: "I was not aware of those videos." pic.twitter.com/eBgbwDMpok — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 4, 2022

Breitbart reports: Mayorkas was not only unaware of Jankowicz’s Tik-Tok use, as he also had no idea she suggested Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” was Russian disinformation.

“I’m not familiar with those statements,” Mayorkas responded to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Thursday about whether or not he knew of Jankowicz’s political position on Hunter Biden’s authenticated laptop.

Biden appointed Nina Jankowicz the head of the “Disinformation Governance Board” last week after Elon Musk inked a deal to purchase Twitter. The board is under the umbrella of the DHS.

Republicans have drawn comparisons between the board and the “Ministry of Truth,” a fictitious government agency in George Orwell’s book 1984.