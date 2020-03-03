Devin Nunes: Subpoenas Ready to Hit ‘Dirty Cops’ in FBI

Rep. Devin Nunes says the GOP now have subpoenas “ready to go” for “dirty cops” in the federal government who were involved in the Russian collusion hoax.

During a Fox interview Friday, Nunes appeared alongside former Secret Service agent and commentator Dan Bongino to discuss the developments in the Russia investigation.

“You can be sure of this, if we take the House in November, we have subpoenas ready to go that will continue going after these dirty cops,” Nunes warned.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: It’s a tall order for the GOP to regain control of the lower chamber. Republicans need a net gain of 18 seats to win back the House. Most committees and subcommittees delegate the power to authorize subpoenas to the panel chairman or chairwoman.

Nunes, a key Trump ally who was instrumental in drawing attention to alleged government surveillance abuses against the president’s 2016 campaign and leakers, criticized the Democrats for not taking serious action to make “reforms” in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act process.

“What they’re trying to do is a cover-up — they’re trying to cover up the fact that their party was involved in the biggest political scandal in modern U.S. history, where they fed disinformation, likely Russian disinformation from a campaign into the FBI and opened an investigation on the other campaign,” Nunes said.

Congress is now considering a reauthorization of key parts of the FISA law, with an expiration date coming up this month.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz conducted an investigation into allegations of FISA abuses. His report, released in December, identified at least 17 “ significant errors or omissions” in the Justice Department’s and the FBI’s use of British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s salacious and unverified dossier when pursuing FISA warrants to wiretap Trump campaign associate Carter Page in 2016 and 2017. At the conclusion of his investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller did not establish any criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

The Justice Department later determined that at least two of the four warrants were invalid.

Democrats did express concern after the release of Horowitz’s report, even as they dismissed claims that there was a secretive plot to undermine President Trump. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler requested FISA documents in January. And during an oversight hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray, the New York Democrat said he was troubled by what Horowitz had uncovered.

“The inspector general has found deep and systemic problems with how the FBI has used the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to target United States citizens,” Nadler said. “Simply put, the FBI failed to live up to its responsibilities, and that requires action. Congress must address these systemic failures if we are to leave such a powerful tool in the hands of the FBI.”

Nunes acknowledged that it is “complicated to fix FISA” and said Republicans would keep providing “all of the information” they have to the Democratic leadership.

“They can choose to negotiate with us or do nothing,” he said, adding, “At the end of the day, they’re in charge.”