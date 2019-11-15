Devin Nunes Slams Impeachment Circus: “This Is a Carefully Orchestrated Media Smear Campaign:”

Rep. Devin Nunes ripped Adam Schiff to shreds on the first day of the impeachment hearing.

In an amazing speech, Nunes slammed Schiff for his numerous lies during the Russian collusion hoax and now the bargain-basement Ukrainian hoax.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Nunes then congratulated today’s witnesses for making it through to the second round of the Democrat show trials.

THIS WAS AN AMAZING SPEECH!