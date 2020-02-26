Devin Nunes: Deep State Arrests Are Coming, Mueller’s Dossier Team Facing ‘Criminal Referrals’

Deep State actors involved in the Russian collusion hoax investigation are facing “criminal referrals“, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) warned Tuesday on the John Solomon Reports podcast.

The house of cards built by those involved in the Russia investigation spearheaded by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is starting to collapse.

Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said that he and other House Republicans believe Mueller’s team may have misled Congress and the courts during the investigation.

“We’re now going through these [FBI interview memos], and we’re going to be making criminal referrals on the Mueller dossier team, the people that put this Mueller report together,” Nunes told Just The News on its John Solomon Reports podcast.

According to Just the News, Nunes was reacting to a story published by the outlet that revealed that an FBI “302” memo had shown former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos had tried to help — not hinder — investigators’ attempts to locate a witness named Joseph Mifsud.

Prosecutors had portrayed Papadopoulos as attempting to obstruct the investigation.

Nunes said that the new memos from the FBI show “our first evidence of the Mueller team lying to the court. It a lie. It’s a total lie.”

“I always assumed that Papadopoulos probably was helpful. I mean, he’s kind of alluded to that, that he offered to be helpful, but we had never seen the actual 302s,” he said.

The Russia investigation was a witch hunt from the day it began — an investigation in search of a crime.

Democrats have been working hard to sell their Russia conspiracy theory from the day the president was elected.

Deep State actors responsible for the Russian collusion investigation are “gonna go to jail,” Sen. Lindsay Graham warned Sunday during an interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro on Fox News Channel.

Sen. Graham assured Judge Jeanine the traitors behind the Russian collusion hoax and attempted coup of the Trump presidency will not go unpunished.

The South Carolina Senator fired a warning shot at former president Barack Obama, stating that he is going to call former FBI leaders as witnesses to testify before Senate committees regarding FISA abuses and investigate right up to the Obama White House.