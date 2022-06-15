Despite Safety Concerns FDA Panel Recommends Moderna 2-Dose Covid Jabs For 6-17 Yr Olds

The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) vaccine advisory panel have voted unanimously to recommend Moderna’s Covid jabs for children ages 6 to 17 despite determining that the benefits outweigh the potential risks.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted 22 to 0 to endorse the two-dose vaccine for 6- to 11-year-olds at half the strength of the adult version, and 22 to 0 in favor of authorizing the vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds at the same strength as adults.

The FDA called on speakers to voice their views on authorizing the Moderna vaccine. Some of the invited speakers were not in favor of the jab due to life-threatening risks that had completely ruined their lives.

An FDA official also claimed that the findings on myocarditis and pericarditis linked to both the mRNA shots “were not consistent across all of the U.S. vaccine safety monitoring systems.”

The Defender reports: The FDA’s vaccine advisors will meet again on Wednesday to discuss amending Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to include the “administration of the primary series to infants and children 6 months through 5 years of age.”

The committee tomorrow also will discuss amending EUA of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to “include the administration of the primary series to infants and children 6 months through 4 years of age.”

After VRBPAC makes its recommendations, the FDA will then decide whether to authorize Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines for the suggested age groups.

During the public comment session of the meeting, individuals expressed concern over recommending a vaccine for an age group that has an almost zero risk of experiencing severe illness or death from COVID-19 and has already acquired a high level of natural immunity.

Dr. Harvey Klein, orthopedic surgeon, mechanical engineer and rocket scientist said he is appalled at the FDA’s arrogance in even “thinking of vaccinating healthy children with outdated, highly toxic COVID vaccines.”

Klein said:

“Children have a “99.998% recovery rate with no sequelae if they get COVID. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) statistics show children ages birth to 18 who have been vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s so-called vaccines have had severe life-threatening adverse reactions, such as myocarditis, Guillain-Barré Syndrome and many more severe adverse reactions [including] death.

“We know that VAERS is underreported by a factor of 100. The data cries out loudly to stop this insanity immediately before you kill or maim one more innocent child.”

Klein said the risks don’t outweigh the benefits as children from birth up to age 18 have a survival rate of 99.9% and virtually zero risk of death.

“Why in the world would you want to try to improve on perfection by exposing them to significant chances of being permanently severely injured or dead?” Klein asked. “The risk is infinite, the benefits are non-existent and the efficacy is extremely negative.”

Dr. David Gortler is a pharmacologist, pharmacist, FDA and healthcare policy oversight fellow and FDA reform advocate at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C.

In a public comment published on the Ethics and Public Policy Center’s website, Gortler said the FDA and its advisory panel have “maintained a highly non-scientific and casual attitude toward approving a vaccine whose short- and long-term effects on children are unclear.”

Gortler said the FDA has failed to address genotoxicity, teratogenicity, oncogenicity of COVID-19 vaccines and cardiovascular risk following vaccination, potential fertility issues and clinical effects of spike proteins in donated or transfused blood.

“Before parents consent to vaccinate their children against COVID, basic medical ethics requires that they be informed of exactly how safe that vaccine is,” Gortler said.

Four million doses must be administered to children 5 to 11 years of age to prevent a single ICU admission in the same age group, Gortler said.

“Assuming two doses per child, that means two million children must risk potentially serious side effects to prevent a single child from requiring intensive care due to COVID-19.”

Another analysis, by Kathy Dopp and Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., shows COVID-19 vaccination increases a child’s risk of dying from infection.

“Children under 18 are also 51 times more likely to die from the vaccine than they are to die from COVID infection if not vaccinated,” Gortler said, citing the analysis. “In other words, there is no clinical or epidemiological justification for vaccination in this particular group.”

In an email to The Defender, Mary Holland, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) president and general counsel, said:

“Vaccinating young children against a virus that poses no harm to them is unethical and dangerous.

“However, it does bring Pharma closer to its ultimate goal of getting COVID shots added to the recommended childhood vaccine schedule, which means Pfizer and other COVID vaccine manufacturers will have a captive market in perpetuity and likely never be held accountable for harm or even death to young children caused by their products.”

CDC confirms 635 cases of myocarditis in 18- to 30-year-olds

During the meeting, Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, a vaccine safety official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said some data suggest a higher risk of myocarditis among people 18 to 39 years old after receiving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine — which is administered at a higher dose than the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

Shimabukuro said the findings were not consistent across various safety databases and were not statistically significant, Reuters reported.

The CDC confirmed 635 cases of myocarditis, or heart inflammation, in the 5 to 17 age group out of almost 55 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine administered. The agency said the condition occurred most often in adolescent boys after receiving their second dose.