Despite Raking In Millions Beau Biden Charity Only Spends Fraction On Helping Children

The Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children reportedly took in $3.9 million in 2020 but spent only a small amount on its supposed mission, helping children.

Beau Biden died in 2015 from brain cancer at the age of 46

The charity spent $932,865 in 2020, and a large portion of it was used to pay the salaries of Biden “cronies” who just so happened to hold executive positions with the non-profit organization.

The New York Post reports: The Delaware-based charity, which was started in honor of President Biden’s late son, got an infusion of $1.8 million from the Biden Foundation before that group shut down in 2020, according to the charities’ latest tax filings. The Biden Foundation was started by Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, to champion “progress and prosperity for American families.”

The Beau Biden charity also took in $225,000 from entities tied to a top political donor and bundler to President Biden.

Despite the $2 million-plus windfall, the organization put only $544,961 in 2020 toward its stated purpose of protecting children from abuse, according to tax filings.

The charity spent a total of $932,865 that year, with a large chunk of it going to the six-figure salaries of Biden cronies who held executive jobs at the non-profit.

Patricia Dailey Lewis, who served as Delaware deputy attorney general under late AG Beau Biden, runs the non-profit and was paid $150,660 in 2020, including a $3,500 bonus.

Joshua Alcorn, a longtime Democratic operative and consultant on both Beau Biden’s and Joe Biden’s political campaigns, served as COO and was paid $131,437. He has since stepped down.

CharityWatch, a watchdog group, says that its top-rated nonprofits generally spend at least 75 percent of their budgets on programs. In this charity’s case, just 58 percent of its spending went to its cause.

“A 58 percent program ratio does not reflect a high level of financial efficiency,” said Laurie Styron, the executive director of CharityWatch.

Biden’s troubled son, Hunter, served on the board of the Beau Biden charity in 2020 during the time The Post revealed the discovery of his infamous laptop, a device plastered with a sticker from the foundation. Biden’s daughter, Ashley, and Beau’s widow, Hallie Biden, were also on the board.

Hallie Biden is the only family member still on the board, which includes former FBI director Louis Freeh.

The group said that following Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration, it wouldn’t take money from lobbyists or foreign donors and would release names of its major contributors on its website in a bid to increase transparency.

But the organization refused to provide a copy of its 2020 tax filing to The Post in early March. It later said the document was available on the Guidestar website.

The document posted to the site earlier this week included a list of top donors, but by Friday that list was missing from the filing.

The donors included the Masimo corporation, a medical device manufacturer, and the Masimo Foundation. Both are headed by Joe Kiani, who gave $750,000 to the pro-Biden Unite the Country PAC in 2020 and was named last year to a presidential advisory committee on science and technology. His company also has millions in government contracts, according to a report.

A representative of the Masimo Foundation said it had long contributed to the Beau Biden Foundation “because of the work it does for kids” and the value of the company’s federal contracts had actually gone down since Biden took office.

The Beau Biden Foundation did not immediately return requests for comment.