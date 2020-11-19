Despite Demanding Mask Mandate, Feinstein spotted Without One At US Capitol

California Senator Dianne Feinstein has come under fire again after being caught on camera Tuesday not wearing a mask.
She was seen standing close to others while talking and walking around the corridors of the US Capitol this week without bothering to wear a face mask, even thought everyone else was wearing one.
Back in September she was also spotted at Dulles International Airport in Virginia without a mask.
What makes Feinstein’s actions so hypocritical is the fact that she was one of the leading voices demanding a mask mandate back in the summer.
Summit news reports: Feinstein, along with other Democrats, also threatened to withhold coronavirus funding for states that refused to adopt the mandate.
This isn’t even the first time Feinstein has been seen in a heavily populated place not bothering to adopt the rules she slammed others for resisting:
