Despite Demanding Mask Mandate, Feinstein spotted Without One At US Capitol

November 19, 2020
California Senator Dianne Feinstein has come under fire again after being caught on camera Tuesday not wearing a mask.

She was seen standing close to others while talking and walking around the corridors of the US Capitol this week without bothering to wear a face mask, even thought everyone else was wearing one.

Back in September she was also spotted at Dulles International Airport in Virginia without a mask.

What makes Feinstein’s actions so hypocritical is the fact that she was one of the leading voices demanding a mask mandate back in the summer.

Summit news reports: Feinstein, along with other Democrats, also threatened to withhold coronavirus funding for states that refused to adopt the mandate.

This isn’t even the first time Feinstein has been seen in a heavily populated place not bothering to adopt the rules she slammed others for resisting:

