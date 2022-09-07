Despite Covid Deaths Decreasing In UK, Excess Deaths Continue To Soar

As Covid deaths decreased for the fourth week in a row, excess deaths in the UK continues to soar according to the latest data.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that a total of 10,942 deaths from all causes were registered in England and Wales in the week to 26 August. This is 16.6 per cent above the five-year average, or the equivalent of 1,556 “excess deaths” during that week.

MSN reports: However, new figures show a continued downward trend in deaths involving Covid-19, which have fallen to the lowest level since the beginning of July.

A total of 453 deaths registered in the seven days to August 26 mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) – down 18 per cent on the previous week.

The figures come following mounting concern over the high levels of excess deaths in England and Wales, and suggestions delays in NHS treatment are contributing.

Stuart Macdonald, from the Covid-19 actuaries’ response group, wrote on Sunday: “There have been around 5,300 deaths with Covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate in the last ten weeks. Covid was the underlying cause for 3,400 of these and may also have contributed to others. Since Covid does not explain all the recent excess we need to look at other causes.”

Data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) shows a significant proportion of deaths from heart failures were “excess deaths”. Which means above the average.

According to the figures for 11 June to 19 August, there were 13,155 heart failure deaths and of these 2,543 excess deaths. Excess deaths from heart disease and diabetes were also high at 19 per cent.