Despite Cost of Living Crisis In UK, PM Boris Johnson Pledges £429 Million More To Ukraine

Despite a cost of living crisis in Britain, Prime Minsiter Boris Johnson has gone ahead and pledged hundreds of millions of pounds to the Ukrainian government

Johnson argued that the additional £429 million in aid to the Zelensky regime was worth paying as the cost of Russia prevailing would be “much higher”.

Breitbart reports: The British leader, who is currently clinging onto power amid swirling questions in Westminster about his potential ouster, made the aid declaration at the meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) nations in the plush Elmau Castle in the Bavarian Alps of Germany on Sunday.

Johnson is not alone at the summit in facing significant political strife on the domestic front, with French President Emmanuel Macron losing his parliamentary majority in the National Assembly last Sunday and American President Joe Biden’s approval ratings falling to the low 30s after a disastrous two years of failed economic and foreign policies.

Nevertheless, Johnson made calls to rally around the cause of Ukraine, which is likely a welcome distraction from the bad news cycles for the globalist leaders.

“The price of backing down, of allowing President Putin to hack off parts of Ukraine, to continue with his programme of conquest – that price will be far, far higher and everyone here understands that,” Johnson said per the BBC.

The latest round of British aid to Ukraine will come in the form of World Bank lending guarantees and will take the total amount of aid provided to the Eastern European nation to £1.5 billion since the Russian invasion in February.

Meanwhile, the Johnson administration has refused to lower taxes at home under the guise of paying down the massive debts incurred during coronavirus lockdowns and preventing further inflation, which has already hit the highest level in 40 years.

In addition to the £429 million aid package to Ukraine, the UK, along with other G7 nations, agreed to place sanctions on Russian gold, which behind energy, is the country’s largest export. The move will seek to further limit Vladimir Putin’s government from operating in international financial systems.

“The measures we have announced today will directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of Putin’s war machine,” Boris Johnson said.