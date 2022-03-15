Despite Admitting Jabs Don’t Stop Infections, Pfizer CEO Pushes Fourth Booster

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been pushing a fourth experimental vaccine dose despite acknowledging the jab’s short-lived “protection” and its inability to fight infection.

During an appearance on Sunday’s CBS Face the Nation, Bourla, whose company has been accused of ‘pandemic profiteering’, said “It is necessary, a fourth booster right now”

The Pfizer chief then told host Margaret Brennan: “The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths“, He then admitted: It’s not that good against infections, but doesn’t last very long. But we are just submitting those data to the FDA and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer.”

Info Wars reports: According to a recent study, Pfizer’s Covid vaccine was found to be just 12% effective in children aged 5 to 11. The study’s findings support Florida’s recent move to recommend against vaccinating children.

Despite the vaccines being essentially ineffective, CNN medical commentator Dr. Jonathan Reiner last week proceeded to push the vaccine on kids, saying,

“Even though there is some data that suggests children between 5 and 11 have had less of a benefit in terms of preventing infection with this vaccine, the vaccine remains very, very effective at preventing those children from serious illness… Every child in this country should be vaccinated for coronavirus.”

Bourla went on to reveal Pfizer’s working on a yearly vaccine that would stop multiple strains of coronavirus.

“We are working very diligently right now, it is to make not only a vaccine that will protect against all variants, including omicron, but also something that can protect for at least a year,” Bourla said. “And if we be able to achieve that, then I think it is very easy to follow and remember so that we can go back to really the way used to live.”

Bourla’s comments on Face the Nation followed remarks to the Washington Post Friday, in which the Pfizer CEO suggested his company was pressured into producing “counterintuitive” mRNA injections.

Watch the full segment below: