Despite Absconding From School As A Child, Greta Thunberg Granted Honorary Doctorate In Theology

Swedish climate activist and high school drop out Greta Thunberg has been awarded an honorary theological doctorate from The University of Helsinki.
Author Douglas Murray told Sky News host Rita Panahi: “only Greta Thunberg could get an honorary theological doctorate after “absconding from school” and thinking through none of the issues she fights for.”
MurraY continued: “She says all of the platitudes that she says and is celebrated by all the people who agree with her”
“Despite the fact, she’s thought through none of these issues. “She can’t have done, because she hasn’t spent any time in school.”