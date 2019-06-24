Desperate Dems Prepare to Subpoena FIREBRAND Kellyanne Conway

The Democrat-led House Oversight Committee are preparing to subpoena President Trump’s loyal counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Members will vote on Wednesday on whether to subpoena outspoken Conway in connection with her alleged violations of the Hatch Act.

The House Oversight Committee plans to hold a hearing on Wednesday to discuss the violations, and had previously extended an invitation for Conway to voluntarily testify, reported Axios.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Democrat lawmakers no longer legislate. All they do is harass Trump and his associates and abuse their subpoena power.

A couple weeks ago the US Office of Special Counsel said in a report given to President Trump on Thursday that his counselor Kellyanne Conway has repeatedly violated the Hatch Act and recommended her removal from federal service.

The Hatch Act bars federal employees from engaging in political activity.

“The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) calls on President Donald J. Trump to remove Ms. Conway from her federal position immediately,” the agency wrote in a letter to the White House. “[K]ellyanne Conway violated the Hatch Act on numerous occasions by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media,” the letter stated.

The OSC cited two separate television interviews in which Kellyanne Conway advocated for and against candidates in the 2017 Alabama special election for US Senate.

In May 2019 during a media interview, when asked about the Hatch Act, Kellyanne Conway said, “If you’re trying to silence me through the Hatch Act, it’s not going to work,” and “Let me know when the jail sentence starts.”

President Trump defended Kellyanne Conway and said she has a right to free speech.

In November this same US Office of Special Counsel found that six Trump staffers violated the Hatch Act for tweeting “MAGA.”

It is obvious we have a two-tiered justice system in this country; one for the Deep State and Democrats and one for Trump and his associates and supporters.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said this is an abusive reading of the law. Meanwhile, Obama gang who used their offices, the FBI and DOJ to help Hillary Clinton attack Trump remain uninvestigated.