Desperate Biden Hires Hundreds of Lawyers to Prepare for ‘Legal Battle’ Post Election

Joe Biden has hired hundreds of lawyers, including two former solicitor generals, to fight an extended battle after the November election.

According to a report by the New York Times, former White House Counsel under Obama, Bob Bauer, will help oversee a massive operation with Donald Verrilli Jr. and Walter Dellinger, the two former solicitors general, heading up Biden’s “special litigation” unit:

The NYT report that Biden has employed hundreds of independent law firms, with former Attorney General Eric Holder serving as a liaison between them and the campaign.

The aims of the massive legal unit are to “combat voter suppression,” “guard against foreign interference,” and ensure “voters cast their ballots correctly.”

“There are some unique challenges this year,” Bauer told the newspaper, adding that “We’re not going to get caught up in alarmist rhetoric they [the Trump campaign] are using to scare voters.”

“The constant return to the issue of fraud is itself a voter suppression tool,” he warned.

Summit.news reports: The move plays into the Democratic narrative that Biden will win the election over a long drawn out period, and that President Trump will try to claim a quick victory and even refuse to leave the White House.

The narrative has been pushed hard by the likes of the Clintons, who have repeatedly urged Biden not to concede defeat under any circumstances.

In reality, new polls indicate that Trump has a huge lead.