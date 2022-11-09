DeSantis Vows “We Will Never, Ever Surrender to Woke Mob”

After winning a landslide victory in Florida on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared “We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob.”
During his acceptance speech at a rally in Tampa, DeSantis said Florida led the way in fighting the ‘woke mob.’
“We not only won election, we have rewritten the political map,” DeSantis said, after thwarting Democrat Charlie Crist’s attempt to take back his old job.
Summit News reports: DeSantis described his victory as a “win for the ages,” before channeling Winston Churchill in a fiery speech.
“We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob,” he roared.
The Florida Governor was up 60 per cent to 40 per cent against Democrat Charlie Christ with 90 per cent of the votes counted, increasing his margin of victory, while also overturning the former Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County.
“We will have garnered a significant number of votes from people who may not have voted for me four years ago,” said DeSantis.
