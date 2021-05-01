DeSantis Vows To Sign Transgender Sports Bill – “We’re Going To Protect Our Girls”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has promised to sign legislation passed on Wednesday that would ban biological males from competing in girls’ and women’s scholastic sports.

DeSantis said was he signing the bill for his daughters… “Oh, yeah, we’re going to protect our girls,”he declared during a televised town hall of red-state governors held by Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

The Washington Times reports: If signed, the bill would make Florida the sixth state this year, and the seventh overall, to enact legislation preventing biological males from participating on female sports teams, either at the secondary school or college level, or both.

Idaho became last year the first state to approve such a law, which was blocked by a federal judge who issued a preliminary injunction pending the outcome of a legal battle.

“I have a four-year-old daughter and a one-year-old daughter, and they’re both very athletic,” Mr. DeSantis said. “We want to have opportunities for our girls. They deserve an even playing field, and that’s what we’re doing.”

More states could join them. A similar bill has reached Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk in Montana, and Republican governors in Iowa and Texas said Thursday that they would sign such legislation if passed by their state legislatures.