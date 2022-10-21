DeSantis Vows There Will Be No Covid Vaccine Mandate For Children In Florida Schools

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has responded to the CDC’s latest attempt to force Covid vaccines on children.
On Thursday, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to approve adding Pfizer and Moderna covid jabs to the list of recommended childhood vaccines for children six months and older.
DeSantis however has promised that as long as he is governor, the covid vaccine will not be mandated for school children in the state of Florida.
“As long as I am Governor, in Florida there will not be a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for children in our schools” he said.
He continued: “I know a lot of parents are concerned about that, because if that’s on the immunization schedule, then the fear is that schools could potentially mandate your child to get a COVID shot even if that’s something you don’t want to do,” DeSantis said.
“As long as I’m kicking and screaming, there will be no COVID shot mandates for your kids,” DeSantis affirmed to applause. “That is your decision to make as a parent.”
DeSantis also noted that Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo does not recommend” COVID-19 shots for healthy kids.
“Basically his reason for that is that it’s not really been a proven benefit,” DeSantis added “We can get into some of the potential side effects, we don’t need to do that.”
