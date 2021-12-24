DeSantis: The New World Order Is the Reason Why China Got So Powerful

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has warned that the ‘New World Order’ have deliberately weakened the West to allow China to become the world’s next superpower.

Gov. DeSantis blames the elites in the West for implementing China-friendly deals which has allowed the Communist regime to become “as powerful as they are.”

The governor made the comments while discussing his plans to detangle Florida’s finances from China-owned companies.

”The American elites thought, ‘well, that’ll make China more like us; they won’t be a rogue country; they’ll respect human rights and maybe become more democratic,”’ DeSantis said.

”And the reality is not only has that not happened, it’s made China very powerful. And the U.S. elites in the U.S. are the No. 1 reason China is as powerful as they are with all that they have done.”

Newsmax.com reports: The effect of validating China on the world stage without holding it accountable for human rights abuses, among other things, has merely emboldened China, DeSantis added.

”Not only has it not improved China’s political culture, they’re arguably worse than they were even 20, 30 years ago,” he continued. ”Not only has the U.S. and the West not influenced them to be more like the Western tradition, they’re influencing the West to be more like them.”

DeSantis said that ”the whole experiment with China has been a big failure for the United States” and ”the U.S. as a whole should be disentangling from China, but certainly our investments should be disentangling,” referring to his move in Florida.

After his public remarks, DeSantis expounded on them in a statement, pointing to the outsized Chinese influence even over U.S. businesses.

”If you look at how these major companies behave when faced with Chinese disapproval, they censor what the CCP tells them to censor and we see groveling apologies,” DeSantis wrote in his statement.

”Go back a generation, and the idea of the American elites was, ‘If we allow China into the WTO and give them most favored nation status, that will make China more like us.’ This experiment has failed and it has endangered our nation’s national and economic security.

”I would like the SBA to survey the investments that are currently being done. When the legislature comes back they can make statutory changes to say that the Communist Party of China is not a vehicle that we want to be entangled with. I think that that would be something that would be very, very prudent.

”I also think that our country as a whole but certainly Florida would like to see more production and manufacturing re-shored and we would be a great place to do that,” he wrote.