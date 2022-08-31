DeSantis Says Someone Should Chuck That Little Elf Fauci ‘Across The Potomac’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has described retiring Dr. Fauci as an “elf” and has called for him to be chucked “across the Potomac” River.
“I’m just sick of seeing him. I know he says he’s going to retire,” he said about Fauci’s handling of Covid at a rally in Florida on Wednesday afternoon.
“Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac”, he added as the crowd roared in agreement.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the last seven presidents announced that he would be stepping down at the end of the year.
The New York Post reports: DeSantis, speaking at a “Keep Florida Free” GOP rally in Seminole County, mocked Fauci’s height of 5’7″ — two inches shorter than his own — and called for him to be physically thrown from the US capital to Maryland, WFLA News reported.
“I’m just sick of seeing him. I know he says he’s going to retire. Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac,” DeSantis told the cheering crowd after discussing Fauci’s “poor” treatment of children during the coronavirus pandemic.
DeSantis, 43, is running for reelection this year with an eye on a 2024 White House bid. He won the Republican gubernatorial nomination uncontested Tuesday.
Fauci became a household name during the pandemic and was the subject of partisan insults by Republican lawmakers and former President Donald Trump, who labeled him a “disaster” and said he “usually did the opposite” of what the Dyker Heights, Brooklyn native advised.
