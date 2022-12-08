DeSantis Says He Will Hold Pfizer, Moderna Accountable For Side Effects Of Covid Jabs

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said that he plans to hold vaccine makers “accountable” for making false claims about their jabs
He argues that the makers of the mRNA ‘vaccines’ have not been transparent about their side effects.
DeSantis said the manufacturers claimed ‘there were no side effects and we know that there have been a lot’, during a Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) event on December 3 in Tallahassee, according to American Greatness.
Life Site News reports: DeSantis promised to work in conjunction with Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo “to hold these manufacturers accountable for this mRNA [shot] because they said there were no side effects and we know that there have been a lot.”
While DeSantis didn’t name names, the mRNA jabs widely in use in the U.S. are made by Big Pharma giants Pfizer and Moderna. Johnson & Johnson’s shot doesn’t use mRNA technology.
The conservative governor, who has surpassed former president Donald Trump in recent polls gauging Republican preference for the 2024 presidential race, also referenced a recent analysis conducted by Florida’s Department of Health that uncovered a disturbing spike in heart problems among mRNA jab recipients.
“We did a study in Florida and we saw an 86% [sic] increase in cardiac related activity in people ages 18 to 39 from mRNA shots — and so we’re going to be doing some stuff to bring accountability there,” DeSantis said.
In October, Florida’s department of health formally advised young men against receiving themRNA injections, citing their analysis that found “an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination,” according to a department press release.
