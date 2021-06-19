DeSantis Pardons All Citizens Convicted of Violating Social Distancing, Mask Mandates

Anybody living in Florida who was unconstitutionally arrested or fined for not “social distancing” or wearing a face diaper will be pardoned of their “crime,” thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In a 3-1 vote, the four-member Board of Executive Clemency approved the Republican governor’s decision to pardon anyone who was unfairly punished by state or local government officials for making their own health decisions throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This action is necessary so that we can recover, have a good transition to normal operations, and also just a recognition that a lot of this stuff was way, way overboard,” DeSantis declared.

The pardon applies to both civil and criminal penalties levied on individuals and businesses that were "punished for breaking unscientific, unnecessary directives."

The only board member who voted no on the pardon was Democrat Nikki Fried, who currently works as Florida’s State Agriculture Commissioner. Fried is also running for governor next year as a challenger to DeSantis.

“Our local governments stepped up to protect the people of our state,” Fried claims. “They did what was best for the interests of their communities.”

When asked how many people will be pardoned as a result of the decision, DeSantis’ office did not respond.

No human being should ever be forced to take “medicine,” no matter the perceived threat

The decision follows an executive order issued by DeSantis back on May 3 suspending all local pandemic emergency mandates effective July 1. That order is coming into effect in just a few short days.

DeSantis also signed Senate Bill 2006 last month, passed by Florida lawmakers back in April, granting himself the power to override local emergency orders. The bill also bans so-called “vaccine passports” and imposes a fine of $5,000 per violation for any person or business that attempts to enforce them.

Both of these moves represent the “evidence-based thing to do,” DeSantis says, adding that any further restrictions “really are saying you don’t believe in the vaccines, you don’t believe in the data, you don’t believe in the science.”

“We’ve embraced the vaccines,” DeSantis further stated. “We’ve embraced the science on it.”

We hope that resident Melanie Joseph, an asthmatic mother who had her child taken away from her by Broward County District Judge Dale C. Cohen after she was spotted without a mask outdoors, will be one such person who is pardoned and reunited with her family.

It is important to clarify that DeSantis’ executive order suspending local emergency mandates only applies to governments, and not businesses.

“Floridians like Mike and Jillian Carnevale should have never faced criminal charges for not requiring mask in their businesses,” DeSantis stated about the Broward County gym owners who were targeted for refusing to enforce mask orders on their patrons.

“Today, we took action in Florida to reject the overreach of local authorities through unnecessary and unscientific mask mandates.”

DeSantis went on to talk about how no business should ever be forced into economic ruin for violating any government order that is “unreasonably restrictive of rights and liberties.”