DeSantis Declares ‘We Will NEVER Surrender to the New World Order’

After Ron DeSantis won a landslide victory on Tuesday, the Florida Governor promised that he will never surrender to the ‘New World Order.’

DeSantis described his election win as a “win for the ages,” before channeling Winston Churchill in a spine-tingling speech.

“We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob,” he told the crowd.

Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his victory speech after being the projected winner over Democrat Charlie Crist:



"We chose facts over fear. Education over indoctrination … Today, after 4 years, the people have delivered their verdict: Freedom is here to stay."pic.twitter.com/j13BIuQnrS — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) November 9, 2022

Summit.news reports: The Florida Governor was up 60 per cent to 40 per cent against Democrat Charlie Christ with 90 per cent of the votes counted, increasing his margin of victory, while also overturning the former Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County.

“We will have garnered a significant number of votes from people who may not have voted for me four years ago,” said DeSantis.

On a largely bad night for Republicans, DeSantis’ huge victory was a sign for many that the Trump era was over and that it was time to get behind the Florida Governor for his expected 2024 run.

However, Trump refused to concede that the results represented a disappointment, asserting it was a “great evening.”

What an absolute joke pic.twitter.com/VtYr4qDcLV — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 9, 2022

That assessment wasn’t bolstered by the outcome in Arizona, where Trump-backed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz lost easily to John Fetterman, despite the Democrat barely being able to string two coherent sentences together after suffering a stroke.

Trump-backed former NFL star Herschel Walker is also trailing in Georgia with most of the votes counted.

Democrats are also likely to hold on in Nevada and Arizona, meaning they will retain control of the Senate.

In the Virginia House race, Yesli Vega, who was also backed by Trump and had questioned the results of the 2020 election, was beaten by former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger.

Early results of a Twitter poll suggest many people have now abandoned Trump and want to see DeSantis as the Republican candidate in 2024.