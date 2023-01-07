DeSantis Declares War on Woke Disney Pedophiles: ‘Live Under Same Laws as Everyone Else’

The Florida Legislature has moved to officially strip Disney of its “self-governing status,” meaning the woke corporation, famous for its child abuse scandals and grooming agenda, must begin respecting “the same laws as everyone else”, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s office.
The state Legislature announced Friday that it is ending the self-governing status of the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), where Walt Disney World is located, following years of scandals and child sex abuse revelations.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
DeSantis signed legislation stripping Disney of its special tax status in April. The move came following the company’s vocal and public opposition to the Parental Rights in Education Bill, which DeSantis signed into law.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
“This company had a deal unlike any company or individual in all of the state of Florida, probably anywhere in the United States,” DeSantis told Fox News host Tucker Carlson at the time.
“They were self-governing, they had extraordinary powers, they could build nuclear power plants, they didn’t have to go through permitting processes and obviously a lot of tax benefits. And that’s just inappropriate.”
Slay report: A notice was placed on the Osceola County website on Friday stating that Disney’s self-governing status in the RCID would be replaced with a state-run board.
The company would also be required to pay $700 million in accumulated debt, according to sources in the governor’s office, Fox News reported.
“The corporate kingdom has come to an end. Under the proposed legislation, Disney can no longer control its own government, will live under the same laws as everyone else, will be responsible for their outstanding debts, and will pay their fair share of taxes,” Communications director Taryn Fenske said in a statement.
“Imposing a state-controlled board will also ensure that Orange County cannot use this issue as a pretext to raise taxes on Orange County residents.”
Disney had held its self-governing status since 1967, when Florida created the Reedy Creek Improvement District, allowing Disney to act as its own quasi-governmental territory.
Under this status, Disney was allowed to build roads and buildings without state authorization.
Since residents of Orange and Osceola County, where the theme park is located, did not pay taxes for these services, some were worried that residents would be on the hook for an enormous sum of money should the special status be revoked.
The state’s decision to set up a state-run board is meant to address these concerns.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com