DeSantis Boasts He Can ‘Win Presidency’ Now That Trump Is Getting Arrested

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has boasted that he has a clear path to presidential victory now that President Trump is about to be arrested.

In a sit-down interview with Piers Morgan that airs Thursday, DeSantis confirmed he may run for president in 2024, according to teaser articles Morgan posted online.

Morgan reported in The New York Post that DeSantis said, “‘If I were to run,’ he said confidently, ‘I’m running against Biden. Like we [him and Trump] are competing for the Republican, potentially, I get that, but ultimately you know the guy I’m gonna focus on is Biden because I think he’s failed the country. I think the country wants a change. I think they want a fresh start and a new direction and so we’ll be very vocal about that.’”

I have a feeling President Trump will be caps-locking his phone keyboard when he watches my DeSantis interview. pic.twitter.com/EaduALZIat — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 21, 2023

Infowars.com reports: Morgan: “Do you think you could beat Biden?”

“I think so,” DeSantis replied.

When press by Morgan if he would definitively run, Desantis replied, “I haven’t made a final decision on it.”

“I’ve told people that I’ve got a lot to do over the next few months in Florida. We’re gonna put a lot of points on the board,” he said. “And then we’ll see how the dust settles after that, but I can tell you a lot of people realize the country is not going in the right direction and believe that what we’ve been able to do in Florida, if we can apply that nationally, we can get America back on track and back on our foundations.”

“And so, I take that very seriously, it’s humbling that people have come to me and asked me to do it or urged me to do it. So, stay tuned,” he added.

Morgan teased: “That sounds like almost a yes…”

“It’s a stay tuned!” DeSantis asserted.

This comes as former President Donald Trump’s 2024 chances are thrown into doubt ahead of an expected indictment by a Soros-backed Manhattan DA over an alleged hush payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2015.

Following the publication of Morgan’s article, Trump’s son Don Jr. blasted DeSantis on Tuesday as “100% controlled opposition.”

“Just as radical Dems are indicting Trump & destroying the fabric of our nation with their Police State tactics, DeSantis pathetically runs to the liberal media on orders from his RINO establishment owners to attack my father. He’s exposing himself as 100% Controlled Opposition!” he tweeted.

He's exposing himself as 100% Controlled Opposition! pic.twitter.com/bAiGCOHFxs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 21, 2023

Don Jr. had also scorched DeSantis’ “weak” response to radical Democrats reportedly preparing to indict and arrest Trump in the coming days.

Morgan’s interview with DeSantis will air Thursday, March 23 on Fox Nation’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”