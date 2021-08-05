DeSantis BLASTS Biden on COVID: ‘I’m Standing in Your Way, Punk’

Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to defend Florida against the Biden administration’s ongoing assault on people’s God-given freedoms.

On Tuesday, Biden attacked DeSantis for defying him on his vaccine passport and mask mandate plans.

“If some governors aren’t willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, then they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it,” Biden declared.

“If you aren’t going to help, at least get out of the way,” he added.

DeSantis responded to Joe Biden on Wednesday, with the following blistering statement:

“Why don’t you do your job? Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t wanna hear a blip about COVID from you,” DeSantis said to Biden.

WATCH: